Desmond League returns this weekend after referee controversy

ACTION is set to resume this weekend in the Limerick Desmond League after a resolution over a dispute with the local referee's society was found.

The Limerick Desmond League had become embroiled in a dispute with the Limerick West Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society. This dispute had resulted in match officials withdrawing their services from Desmond League games, which had seen all three junior divisions and youths cup delayed.

However, the impasse has now been overcome with action in the Junior league set to resume this Sunday.

The upcoming fixtures for the Limerick Desmond League are as follows:

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Premier Division

Broadford Utd V Carrig Celtic 1030 (P. O’Connor)

Killeaney/Bally Rovers V Ballingarry AFC in Knockdown 1030 (G. O’Connor)

Abbeyfeale Utd V Granagh Utd 1030 (P. King)

Newcastle West Town V Glin Rovers in the Demesne 1030 (T. Fitzmaurice)

Division 1

Athea Utd V Shountrade AFC 130pm (S. Hartnett)

Newcastle West Town Reserves V AK Utd in Woodfield 130pm (P. O’Donnell)

Shannonside FC V Ballysteen AFC 130pm in Horgan Park, Borrigone (S. Behan)

Adare Utd V Feenagh AFC 130pm in Manor Fields, Adare (E. Noonan)

Breska Rovers V Rathkeale B 130pm (P. O’Brien)

Division 2 (Phase 2, Title/Promotion)

Creeves Celtic V St. Itas 1030 (J. Roche)

Pallaskenry AFC V Askeaton AFC 1030 (L. O’Connor)

Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves V Knockaderry AFC 130pm (B. Gilbourne)

Division 2 (Phase 2, Other Placings)

Abbeyfeale Utd B V Ferry Rangers 130pm (D. Wallace)



FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Premier Division

Granagh Utd V Glin Rovers 7pm

Abbeyfeale Utd V Newcastle West Town 7pm

Division 2 (Phase 1)

Broadford Utd Reserves V Abbeyfeale Utd B 7pm