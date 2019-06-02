Limerick Desmond U-13s in Gaynor Cup Plate final as Limerick County eye play-off

THE Limerick Desmond U13 Gaynor Cup team will take on the Mayo League in the Plate final at the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup on bank Holiday Monday at 12noon at UL.

Limerick Desmond defeated North Tipperary 3-1 in the Plate semi-final at UL on Sunday. Donna Kenny grabbed a brace of goals for Desmond in their win, while Jodie Griffin also found the net in the semi-final.

Earlier in the day, Limerick Desmond rounded off their Group 4 fixtures with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Kildare League in the final Group 4 game. Desmond led the game 2-0 at half-time.

The Limerick County side will return to action at 10am on Monday morning when facing the Inishowen League in the 15th-16th place play-off game.

Limerick County suffered a 1-0 loss to the Waterford League in their final Group 1 fixture on Sunday morning. The sides had been tied 0-0 at half-time.

In their second fixture of the day, Limerick County fell to a 2-1 loss to Wexford League in their Bowl semi-final.

LIMERICK DESMOND U13 SQUAD: Kelsey Quinn (Ballingarry AFC); Maureen Howard (AK Utd); Aisling Enright (Newcastlewest); Chloe O'Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Sophie Bourke (Newcastlewest); Poppy Giltenane (AK Utd); Donna Kenny (Ballingarry AFC); Ailbhe O'Connell (Summerville); Aine Nolan (Rathkeale); Jodie Griffin (Fairview Rangers); Katie Lawless (Ballingarry AFC), Rachel O'Connor (Ballingarry AFC); Roisin O'Rielly (Broadford); Ciara Curtain (Templeglantine); Rebecca McGarry (Broadford); Rebecca Moloney (Kilcolman); Ellie May O'Sullivan (Kildimo); Lucy Fitzgibbon (Ballingarry AFC); Meabh Nolan (Rathkeale)

LIMERICK COUNTY U13 SQUAD: Nicole Nix; Isabella Collins; Kate Delaney; Geri Donaghy; Sive Hourigan, Siobhan Cooke; Jessica Heffernan, Amy Tierney; Niamh Houlihan; Kelsey Reeves; Eimear O'Donovan; Annaliese Hogan; Sarah Prendergast; Aine Blade; Rebecca Curran; Lillian Hogan.