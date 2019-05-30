Two Limerick sides kick-off Gaynor Cup campaigns at UL on Saturday

TWO Limerick sides begin their quest for Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup glory at UL this Saturday.

The Limerick County U13 squad will take on the Midlands League at 10.30am in UL on Saturday in Group 1 of the competition.

Meanwhile, at 12 noon at UL on Saturday, the Limerick Desmond U13 side will face the Donegal League in Group 4 of the competition.

Limerick County U13s remaining two Group fixtures will see the side take on the MGL South League at 3.30pm on Saturday and the Waterford League also at UL at 10am on Sunday.

The Limerick Desmond U13 League will complete their programme of Group 4 fixtures with games against the Cork League at 5pm on Saturday and the Kildare League at 11.30am on Sunday.

The play-off fixtures in the U13 Gaynor Cup begin from 4.30pm on Sunday, depending on group finishing positions.

While the U13 Gaynor Cup is taking place this weekend, from Saturday until Bank Holiday Monday inclusive, the U15 Gaynor Cup will be played from June 27 to June 30 at UL.

LIMERICK DESMOND U13 SQUAD: Kelsey Quinn (Ballingarry AFC); Maureen Howard (AK Utd); Aisling Enright (Newcastlewest); Chloe O'Keefe (Ballingarry AFC), Sophie Bourke (Newcastlewest); Poppy Giltenane (AK Utd); Donna Kenny (Ballingarry AFC); Ailbhe O'Connell (Summerville); Aine Nolan (Rathkeale); Jodie Griffin (Fairview Rangers); Katie Lawlee (Ballingarry AFC), Rachel O'Connor (Ballingarry AFC); Roisin O'Rielly (Broadford); Ciara Curtain (Templeglantine); Rebecca

McGarry (Broadford); Rebecca Moloney (Kilcolman); Ellie May O'Sullivan (Kildimo); Lucy Fitzgibbon (Ballingarry AFC); Meabh

Nolan (Rathkeale)

LIMERICK COUNTY U13 SQUAD: Nicole Nix; Isabella Collins; Kate Delaney; Geri Donaghy; Sive Hourigan, Siobhan Cooke; Jessica Heffernan, Amy Tierney; Niamh Houlihan; Kelsey Reeves; Eimear O'Donovan; Annaliese Hogan; Sarah Prendergast; Aine Blade; Rebecca Curran; Lillian Hogan

Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup U13 Tournament

Group 1

MGL South

Midlands

Limerick County

Waterford

Group 2

MGL North

South Tipperary

Wexford

Mayo

Group 3

Sligo/Leitrim

Galway

Inishowen

North Tipperary

Group 4

Cork

Donegal

Limerick Desmond

Kildare

U13 Trophy

Longford

NECSL

Clare

Kerry