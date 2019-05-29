Munster and Ireland rugby star Conor Murray to play in Irish Open Pro Am at Lahinch

IRISH rugby star Conor Murray and comedian Dermot Whelan, of Today FM’s Dermot and Dave, are some of the latest names confirmed to play in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am, which takes place on Wednesday July 3 at Lahinch Golf Club.

The Pro Am takes place on the eve of the DDF Irish Open, the second Rolex Series event of 2019 European Tour season at Lahinch Golf Club.

Joining the Limerick duo of Murray and Whelan are multiple-Champion Jockey AP McCoy, Actor James Nesbitt, former international rugby player Keith Wood and winner of the 2019 Grand National Ruby Walsh.

If @dermottodayfm can sink one putt he's going to PLAY in the Irish Open Pro Am the actual pressure #DDFIrishOpen @davetodayfm @DDFIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/y4j6beSIg9 — Today FM (@TodayFM) May 29, 2019

Irish rugby legend and Limerick man Paul O’Connell, Clare Hurler Shane O’Donnell and hurling All Stars Cian Lynch (Limerick), Joe Canning (Galway) and former Clare hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald complete the line-up.

The tournament, which for the first time will be played over the spectacular Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club from July 4-7, will be hosted by the 2014 Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley.

Conor Murray said: “I’ve played Lahinch a few times this year so I’ve been getting to know the course a little better. Lahinch is a great town and I can’t wait to get down again in July. It’s going to be a great week and I believe there’s some great music lined up too. Hermitage Green are great lads and I’m hoping to catch them play on the Sunday night on the golf course.”

Joining Paul McGinley in Lahinch this July is a star-studded field which includes Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, and Seamus Power, with further names to be announced.

A new Lifestyle Pavilion will play host to the five-day spectacular at Lahinch Golf Club, with BEO Bites taking centre stage in the Championship Village on Saturday July 6. BEO Bites, a health and wellness event, is free with a Dubai Duty Free Irish Open ticket but places are limited and subject to availability on a first come first served basis.

Doors open at 10am for breakfast bites with the event taking place from 11am to 1pm. Attendees will receive a complimentary goodie bag. Fitness and wellbeing expert Pat Divilly and TV personality Sile Seoige are just some of the speakers who will cover topics such as fitness, style, mindfulness and health.

Sharon Shannon will perform on the ‘Lahinch Live’ stage on Friday, July 5 while Chasing Abbey and Hermitage Green will perform on July 6 and 7 respectively.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open takes place from July 3 to 7. Tickets are available from www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com