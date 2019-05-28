15 Munster players named in ireland's extended World Cup squad

FIFTEEN Munster players have been included in a 44 strong Ireland training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup pre-season and preparatory camps which commence in mid-June.

The squad includes two uncapped players, the Munster duo of full-back Mike Haley and second-row Jean Kleyn. In all seven Munster backs have been named in Joe Schmidt's extended squad as well as eight forwards.

Over the course of the pre-season period the squad will hold camps in Galway and Limerick as well as their usual base in Maynooth.

Open sessions are planned for both the Sportsground in Galway and Thomond Park in Limerick. Details of the open sessions will be announced in due course.

Ireland will play at the Aviva Stadium in two Guinness Summer Series fixtures firstly against Italy (August 10) and then Wales (September 7). Tickets for these two games are available on ticketsmaster.ie.

Ireland will also face off against England in Twickenham (August 24) and Wales at the Principality Stadium (August 31).

Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt, commented, “The provinces have done a great job throughout the season with all four of them being involved in two sets of playoffs.

"There were some very close calls in selection and it’s always a challenging process because the coaching group are very conscious of how hard the players work.

"It’s ideal that they get a good opportunity to relax for a few weeks before getting stuck into pre-season training and the busy ‘Guinness Series’ in the lead up to the World Cup.

"Some players have missed out through injury and there are one or two guys that may be added into the squad at a later stage.”

Ireland Training Squad Rugby World Cup Pre-Season

Forwards (24)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 9 caps

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 5 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 88 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 44 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps

Jean Kleyn (Munster) 0 caps

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 18 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 14 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 64 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

Backs (20)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 12 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Mike Haley (Munster) 0 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 17 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps

Unavailable due to injury

Dan Leavy (Leinster)

Sean O’Brien (Leinster)

Those to have who will perceived to have missed out are Stephen Archer, Jack O'Donoghue, James Tracey and Quinn Roux. While Will Addison is not named in the squad, nor on the injured list at this time.