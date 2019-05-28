15 Munster players named in Ireland's extended World Cup squad
Munster second-row Jean Kleyn has been included in a 44 strong Ireland training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup pre-season
FIFTEEN Munster players have been included in a 44 strong Ireland training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup pre-season and preparatory camps which commence in mid-June.
The squad includes two uncapped players, the Munster duo of full-back Mike Haley and second-row Jean Kleyn. In all seven Munster backs have been named in Joe Schmidt's extended squad as well as eight forwards.
Over the course of the pre-season period the squad will hold camps in Galway and Limerick as well as their usual base in Maynooth.
Open sessions are planned for both the Sportsground in Galway and Thomond Park in Limerick. Details of the open sessions will be announced in due course.
Ireland will play at the Aviva Stadium in two Guinness Summer Series fixtures firstly against Italy (August 10) and then Wales (September 7). Tickets for these two games are available on ticketsmaster.ie.
Ireland will also face off against England in Twickenham (August 24) and Wales at the Principality Stadium (August 31).
Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt, commented, “The provinces have done a great job throughout the season with all four of them being involved in two sets of playoffs.
"There were some very close calls in selection and it’s always a challenging process because the coaching group are very conscious of how hard the players work.
"It’s ideal that they get a good opportunity to relax for a few weeks before getting stuck into pre-season training and the busy ‘Guinness Series’ in the lead up to the World Cup.
"Some players have missed out through injury and there are one or two guys that may be added into the squad at a later stage.”
Forwards (24)
Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 9 caps
Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 5 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps
Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 88 caps
Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 44 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps
Jean Kleyn (Munster) 0 caps
Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps
Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 18 caps
Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 14 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 64 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
Backs (20)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 12 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps
Mike Haley (Munster) 0 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 17 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps
Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps
Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps
Unavailable due to injury
Dan Leavy (Leinster)
Sean O’Brien (Leinster)
Those to have who will perceived to have missed out are Stephen Archer, Jack O'Donoghue, James Tracey and Quinn Roux. While Will Addison is not named in the squad, nor on the injured list at this time.
