Limerick FC U17s edge Galway in seven-goal thriller

LIMERICK FC U17s scored a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Galway United in a seven-goal thriller in the SSE Airtricity U17 League played at Hogan Park on Saturday.

Limerick came out of the blocks quickest with winger Coleman in fine form, putting the home team ahead with a powerful header.

The confidence among the home players remained high as Limerick continued to attack in numbers quickly, this time Coleman

provided the assist for Quinlivan to score his fourth league goal of the season.

Limerick had multiple opportunities in the first half to add to the 2-0 lead however it was Galway that would strike next with two quick goals on the 42nd and 45th minute, leaving the teams all square at half time, 2-2.

The Blues looked to take charge from the start of the second half with excellent attacking play on the wings. Galway, with a quick transition, took advantage early in the half with a counter attack to put themselves 3-2 ahead for the first time in the game.

However, the Limerick players showed excellent resilience by bouncing back to the challenge, retaining possession and

creating multiple opportunities in the final third. The continued attacking pressure payed off in the 80th minute as Guerin put the home side level.

The energetic Limerick players now pushed on looking for a winner. Galway defended strong and were looking to hit on the counter.

In the 90th minute it was limerick’s Ahern, a player that had a fantastic game, that would tap in the winner for Limerick.

Notable mentions on the day for Limerick FC goalkeepers Conor Brann and James Griffin who returned into the squad after lengthy injuries earlier in the season.

Well done to them on excellent rehabilitation work and all involved in the the squad is delighted to have them back on the pitch with the team.

Next league game for the Limerick FC U17 side is an away game against Cobh Ramblers on Saturday next, May 25 at 2pm in St Coleman’s Park. All support is greatly appreciated.

LIMERICK FC U17s: Conor Brann, Jake Prendergast, Jake Dillon, Eoin Guerin, Riain O’Connell, Dylan Cody, Adam Fitzpatrick, Andri Haxhiaj, Josh Quinlivan, Ben Coleman, Brian Ahern. Substitutes: James Griffin, Junior Ankomah, Joey Rushe.