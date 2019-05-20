FAI awaiting UEFA report on betting patterns for Limerick FC game at Cobh

THE FAI confirmed this Monday evening that it is awaiting a UEFA report on betting patterns surrounding the Cobh Ramblers First Division game with Limerick FC last Saturday night after receiving correspondence from the Cork club.

The FAI is currently investigating betting patterns around Limerick’s game against Shelbourne on April 19.

Limerick FC secured a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park on Saturday evening, racing into a 2-0 lead before half time, before being hauled back to parity at 2-2, and then finally winning the SSE Airtricity League First Divison fixture with a late penalty.

FAI Competitions Director Fran Gavin said: "We have received a UEFA report on the Shelbourne v Limerick fixture in April and are awaiting their report on the Cobh v Limerick game last Saturday.

"We have received correspondence from the Cobh Ramblers Board in relation to that match. The FAI remains committed to a zero tolerance stance on match fixing."