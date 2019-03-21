'Fun, Friends and Hockey' the mantra as Crescent Comprehensive enter Kate Russell tournament

WALKING into the centre area of Crescent College Comprehensive is always an interesting experience.

The walls are decked with rugby jerseys from Ireland, Munster and the Lions and one could spend hours looking through old team photographs, playing your own game of ‘where are they now’

Well, that was the case until this week. I walked into the same area last Thursday, yet this time, there was a new jersey. A sleeveless green singlet.

It was Roisin Upton's from her World Silver medal winning exploits with the Irish hockey side last summer.

A time when everyone pretended to know their penalty corners from their short corners.

Upton's achievements inspired all, none more so than those who are just a couple of steps behind her in their own journey.

Speaking to Crescent College's current Senior Cup winners Sarah Barry, Claudia Griffin, Amy Ahern, Serena Mc Dermott, Emly Byrne and Aoife Hickey this week, they mentioned how Upton has inspired them, but also how every team that has worn the famous black, blue and white has played its part too.

The words Fun, Friends and Hockey were used more than winning, legacy and culture.

Don't for a second think that the latter are not present, but it seems the first three are the most important.

Fielding three sides at Senior level is an achievement in itself, such are the challenges facing young kids, (girls in particular) when it comes to participation in sport.

To be successful at the same time is something coaches Cathal Duggan and Gary Kirby (yes that one) have been able to achieve as they prepare to represent Munster in the Kate Russell All-Ireland Hockey tournament this week.

“We have a great bunch of kids here” Duggan admitted

“As a school we are lucky to have someone like Sean O'Callaghan who gets everyone involved in hockey in first year. We try and build on those foundations then” admitted the Munster Senior cup winning mentor who leads a school which has won nine of the last 16 Munster Senior hockey titles.

This Thursday, Crescent face hosts St Andrews College, Banbridge Academy, Colaiste Iognaid and Kilkenny College in a busy Kate Russell schedule.

The tournament is hosted on a league basis, so Crescent know a good start is vital if they are to win the title they last took home in 2015.

However, the overriding vibe from all was that winning is great, but friends, fun and hockey are the mainstays.

Maybe in years to come we won't have to wonder, ‘where are they now’ we will see their multiple green singlets on the wall, inspiring another crop of stars.