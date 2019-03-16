Limerick Racecourse hosts two-day St Patrick's Weekend fixture

HORSE racing action makes a welcome return to Limerick Racecourse today, Saturday, March 16 and tomorrow Sunday, March 17 for two action-packed days of National Hunt racing.

The first race at Greenmount Park on Saturday, March 16 goes to post at 1.45pm with racing on Sunday March 17, St Patrick’s Day, getting underway at 2.05pm.

The feature race on St. Patrick’s Day is the Charleville Cheese EBF (Mares) Novice Steeplechase (Grade 2) of €50,000. The race was won by Youcantcallherthat in 2018, ridden and trained by Denis Hogan.

Limerick Racecourse report that following 12mm of rain overnight the ground at Limerick Racecoursse is now 'heavy on the inside track, today, March 16, and the main track, St Patrick's Day. Further rain is forecast.

There is a special St Patrick’s Weekend Lunch package available in the panoramic restaurant for €45 per person to include admission, race card, three-course lunch with tea/coffee, reserved seating, bar and betting facilities, all overlooking the track.

General admission is available at €15 per person and children under 12 years go free. For more information, please call the team on 061-320000 or visit www.limerickraces.ie