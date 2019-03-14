WATCH: JP McManus celebrates stunning hat-trick on St Patrick's Thursday at Cheltenham

LIMERICK racehorse owner JP McManus had a Thursday to remember at the Cheltenham Festival when claiming a hat-trick of wins at the famed National Hunt Festival.

McManus has now seen his famed green and gold hoop colours carried to success on a stunning 58 occasions at the Cheltenham Festival.

Any Second Now times things to perfection in the Kim Muir, the finale on day three for Derek O'Connor, Ted Walsh and JP McManus #TheFestival #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/pjW4uF6dlw — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 14, 2019

3-1 favourite Defi Du Seuil initiated the treble when winning the opening JLT Novices' Chase for owner McManus, trainer Philip Hobbs and jockey Barry Geraghty.

Geraghty and McManus teamed up again to win the day's second race with Sire Du Berlais (4-1) edged out the 40-1 chance Tobefair by a neck in the Pertemps Final.

The seven-year-old was trained by Gordon Elliott.

McManus completed his memorable treble when Any Second Now posted a strong staying performance to win the concluding Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase.

Trained by Ted Walsh and ridden by Derek O'Connor, the 6-1 winner galloped all the way up the Cheltenham hill to hold off Kilfilum Cross and fast-finishing The Young Master.

Unbeaten at the Festival - Defi Du Seuil beats old rival Lostintranslation in the JLT! #CheltenhamFestival #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/5iN3Y2rrTZ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 14, 2019

Leading owner McManus also won the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy with 16/1 shot Espoir D'Allen, ridden by Mark Walsh and trained by Gavin Cromwell, on Tuesday.