Munster player to make Six Nations debut for Ireland against Wales

FIVE Munster players have been included in Ireland's starting line-up to face Wales in Saturday's final Guinness Six Nations fixture at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, 2.45pm.

Tadhg Beirne will make his Six Nations debut for Ireland in the second row in Saturday's game when Wales will be hoping to claim the Grand Slam and Joe Schmidt's side have an outside chance of winning the Championship.

Twenty seven-year-old Beirne replaces the injured Iain Henderson in Ireland's engine room for the game.

Beirne made his international debut during last summer's tour of Australia and has won four caps to date.

Beirne is joined in the Ireland pack by Munster back-rowers Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander.

The Ireland backline includes in-form winger Keith Earls who will win his 77th cap in this game, while scrum-half Conor Murray again partners Jonathan Sexton at half-back.

IRELAND: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty, Jordan Larmour.