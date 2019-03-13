Crescent College suffer Munster Schools Junior Cup heartbreak at hands of Rockwell

CRESCENT College Comprehensive's dream of making it an all-Limerick Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup final later this month were shattered in a heart-breaking 14-13 semi-final defeat to Rockwell College at Thomond Park this Wednesday afternoon.

The Limerick side had looked well-placed to face holders St Munchin's College in the March 27 final when leading the Tipperary side 13-7 at half-time in a highly entertaining fixture.

However, a try from Rockwell centre and captain Henry Buttimer mid-way the second half, converted by out-half Rory Collins edged Rockwell College to a narrow one-point victory.

Rockwell made the ideal start when winger Darius Achimugu blazed over for a third minute try. Out-half Rory Collins converted for a 7-0 lead.

If Crescent were stung by conceding that score, they responded superbly. Reliable goal-kicker Conor O'Halloran kicked a 10th minute penalty goal to reduce the Dooradoyle side's deficit to just four points, 3-7.

Crescent took the lead when winger Joe McMahon showed a terrific turn of pace to dot down in the left corner.

The Limerick side was six points to the good when captain Conal Henchy grabbed a second try for his side shortly before half-time.

However, Crescent were unable to add to their points tally after the restart and that converted try from Rockwell ensured victory for the Tipp students.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Conor O'Halloran; Joseph McMahon, Daragh O'Sullivan, Elvis Duruji, Brandon Nash; Werner Hoffman, Jamie Duggan; Max Duggan, Max Clein, Jack Madden; Ruadhan Quinn, Cian Kirby; John Lyons, Conor Clune, Conor Henchy. Replacements: Lee O’Grady, Sean Farrell, Jack Neilon, Alan Kirby, Jonah Colgan, Sean Donnarumma, Cian O Halloran, Niall Roche, Jack Somers, Kallen McCarthy.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Conor Hogan; Darius Achimugu, Robert Wall, Henry Buttimer, Ben Farrelly; Rory Collins, Tom Ross; Dean Moroney, Cian Meaney, Jamie Browne; Osereimen Ediale, Edmond Dunphy; Tom Downey, Shane Neville, Brian Gleeson. Replacements: Joseph Lawrence, Lorcan Cummins, Tarcisio Chanda, Niall Maher, CaseyJay Coleman, Peter McGarry, Toby Collier, David Clarke, Zac Lynch, James Cronin.

REFEREE: Tommy O’Donoghue (MAR).