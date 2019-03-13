Former Limerick FC defender named on Irish U21 squad

Former Limerick FC defender Barry Cotter has been named in Stephen Kenny's U21 squad for their meeting with Luxembourg at the Tallght Stadium on Sunday March 24. The defender has been at the English club since January 2018.

The Clare native is joined in the squad by his Ipswich Town team mate, Corrie Ndaba. The 'Town' pair will meet up with the Boys in Green on March 18 before facing Luxembourg in a UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying match six days later.

Barry made two first-team appearances towards the end of last season while Corrie has travelled with the senior squad for Blues' last two fixtures against West Brom and Bristol City respectively. Both have featured regularly for Gerard Nash's table-topping U23 side this term. Town striker Aaron Drinan, who is loan at Waterford until the end of June, has also been selected for the final Ireland squad.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad v Luxembourg



Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)



Defenders: Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Dara O'Shea (Exeter City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), Barry Cotter (Ipswich Town), Corey Ndaba (Ipswich Town), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD AFC).



Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jake Doyle Hayes (Cambridge United, on loan from Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (FC DAC 1904, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick's Athletic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians).



Attackers: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Farrugia (UCD AFC), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Michael O'Connor (Linfield), Simon Power (FC Dordrecht, on loan from Norwich City), Aaron Drinan (Waterford, on loan from Ipswich Town).