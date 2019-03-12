Limerick FC U13s kick-off league season at Cork City
The Limerick FC U13 squad which kicks off their SSE Airtricity National U-13 league season at Cork City on Bank Holiday Monday
THE Limerick FC U13 squad kick-off the first ever season of the SSE Airtricity National Under-13 league when facing Cork City in Bishopstown on Bank Holiday Monday, 3pm.
Limerick's U13s play their first home game of the new league against Galway Utd on Saturday, March 23.
The Blues squad is under the guidance of Head Coach, Niall Connolly, Assistant Coach Ciaran O'Reilly and coaches Sean Russell and Denis Haverty.
In relation to the side's aspirations for the season ahead, head coach Niall Connolly said: "Our aim as a group is to develop the player, develop the person. We will help guide the players through self discovery to develop their technical and tactically abilities while encouraging good lifestyle habits with both Limerick FC and school, along with continued good role model behaviour with family and friends.
"With regard to the national league, we will value education over winning as we will work in line with the FAI development pathway for the players so as to any player selected for national academy
assessments will be eduacted in the philosophy both on and off the pitch."
Limerick FC U13's Squad
Aaron Mulready Jamie Forde
Sam Dooley Dara McNamara
Tom Delaney James Kenneally
Robbie Lynch Jamie Long
Aidan O' Shea Jack Koyce
Tom Healy Cillian Mulvihill
Conall Casey Fionn Higgins
Jack Dunleavy Fintan McNamara
Kian Kelly Padraic Murphy
Limerick FC U13's Coaching Staff:
Head Coach - Niall Connolly
Assistant Coach - Ciaran O' Reilly
Coach - Sean Russell
Coach - Denis Haverty
First 3 Games of the Season:
Monday, March 18 - Cork City (away)
Saturday, March 23 - Galway United (home)
Sunday, March 31 - Cobh Ramblers (home)
