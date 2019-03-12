Limerick FC U13s kick-off league season at Cork City

THE Limerick FC U13 squad kick-off the first ever season of the SSE Airtricity National Under-13 league when facing Cork City in Bishopstown on Bank Holiday Monday, 3pm.

Limerick's U13s play their first home game of the new league against Galway Utd on Saturday, March 23.

The Blues squad is under the guidance of Head Coach, Niall Connolly, Assistant Coach Ciaran O'Reilly and coaches Sean Russell and Denis Haverty.

In relation to the side's aspirations for the season ahead, head coach Niall Connolly said: "Our aim as a group is to develop the player, develop the person. We will help guide the players through self discovery to develop their technical and tactically abilities while encouraging good lifestyle habits with both Limerick FC and school, along with continued good role model behaviour with family and friends.

"With regard to the national league, we will value education over winning as we will work in line with the FAI development pathway for the players so as to any player selected for national academy

assessments will be eduacted in the philosophy both on and off the pitch."

Limerick FC U13's Squad

Aaron Mulready Jamie Forde

Sam Dooley Dara McNamara

Tom Delaney James Kenneally

Robbie Lynch Jamie Long

Aidan O' Shea Jack Koyce

Tom Healy Cillian Mulvihill

Conall Casey Fionn Higgins

Jack Dunleavy Fintan McNamara

Kian Kelly Padraic Murphy

Limerick FC U13's Coaching Staff:

Head Coach - Niall Connolly

Assistant Coach - Ciaran O' Reilly

Coach - Sean Russell

Coach - Denis Haverty

First 3 Games of the Season:

Monday, March 18 - Cork City (away)

Saturday, March 23 - Galway United (home)

Sunday, March 31 - Cobh Ramblers (home)