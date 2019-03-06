New date for Limerick FC's postponed EA Sports Cup clash with Cobh

LIMERICK FCs EA Sports Cup first round tie with Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park which was postponed on Tuesday night due to heavy rain has been re-arranged.

The fixture will now take place on Bank Holiday Monday, March 18 at St Colman’s Park with a kick-off time of 3.00pm.

Cobh Ramblers confirmed on Tuesday evening that that the original fixture had been postponed following a pitch inspection.

Ramblers Tweeted: "Due to heavy rain this afternoon and with the possibility of further rain this evening the match officials have made the decision to postpone this evenings EA Sports Cup tie v @LimerickFCie following a pitch inspection."

The FAI also confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that the kick-off time for the SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture between Cabinteely and Limerick FC scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at Stradbrook has been changed from 3.00pm to 2.30pm.

Limerick FC return to action in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League this Friday night when Drogheda Utd visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

The Blues are seeking their first win of the campaign after recording a draw and a defeat in their opening two league fixtures.