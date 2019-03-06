Four Limerick girls on Rep of Ireland squad for U15 Bob Docherty tournament

FOUR Limerick girls have been included in the 18-strong Republic of Ireland squad for this season’s International series which will see them travel to Salou to compete in the prestigious Bob Docherty Cup over the Easter Break.

The four Limerick teenagers selected to represent Ireland in the tournament in Spain are Nicola McNamara, of Coláiste na Trócaire, Rathkeale, Jenna Slattery, Laurel Hill Coláiste and Fairview Rangers, Áine Walsh from Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry and Aoife Cronin from Scoil Pól, Kilfinane.

All four Limerick players featured for the Rep of Ireland U15s in their 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland in their international fixture at the Armagh City FC grounds on Saturday last.

Indeed, the Player of the Match accolade from the game was awarded to Coláiste na Trócaire, Rathkeale pupil Nicole McNamara for her 'outstanding work rate throughout the game.'

The next outing for the Schools select, featuring the four Limerick teenagers, will see them face Sue Ronan’s Rep of Ireland Under 16s at Abbotstown on March 23. This session will be followed by the final training session on April 6 before the team jet off to Salou for the Bob Docherty Cup which will kick off on April 21.

The final selection of the Rep of Ireland squad for the tournament in Spain stems from months of assessment days and monitoring of players since the conclusion of the annual Interprovincial Tournament last November. The three day event saw 68 of the best player’s line out for their Province. This was the first step in a comprehensive review period for the management team which saw in effect of over 40 players screened.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND | Aoibheann COSTELLO (Scoil Bhríde, Mercy SS, Tuam), Amy MAHON (St Joseph’s Community College, Charlestown), Alison LONG (St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross), Liadán CLYNCH (Bush Post Primary School, Dundalk), Maria REYNOLDS (Loreto Abbey, Dalkey), Amy CLIFFORD (Loreto SS, Kilkenny), Jessie STAPLETON (Palmerstown Community School), Ellen MOLLOY (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny), Robyn MURRAY (St. Joseph’s SS, Navan), Rebecca McMAHON (St. MacDara’s CC, Templeogue), Orlagh FITZPATRICK (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Eva MANGAN (Carrigaline Community School), Nicola McNAMARA (Coláiste na Trócaire, Rathkeale), Jenna SLATTERY (Laurel Hill Coláiste), Áine WALSH (Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry), Aoife CRONIN(Scoil Pól, Kilfinane), Emma DOHERTY (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) Ellie LONG (Carndonagh Community School)

MANAGEMENT | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Karen Byrne (St. Michael’s Special School, Skerries), Coach Emma MullinGK Coach Scott Gaynor (Presentation SS, Wexford), Performance Analyst Sarah O’Donoghue Kit Person Karen Henry (Mulroy College, Milford), Physio Aoife Burke