John Kiely questions refereeing decisions in Limerick hurling draw with Clare

“IT’S great to a result down here, I know it was a draw but any day that you come down here and take it home, you would be more than happy with it,” surmised Limerick manager John Kiely after the Clare draw.

A content John Kiely, but he still had a couple of issues.

“A couple of balls were brought forward for frees and that made a big difference in terms of the free-taking for them and for us on the other side we weren’t quite getting the same yardage when they were remonstrating against our frees. On four occasions they remonstrated and the ball wasn’t brought forward but on four occasion when we remonstrated it was brought forward - that was a bit of an issue,” said the Limerick manager against referee Paud O’Dwyer.

“The lads were getting a bit of attention there in the full forward line and that’s to be expected but you also expect maybe a few umpires to spot what is going on when it is maybe 20-yards away from them. You get on with it and you take your medicine and the lads just had to work really hard for everything they got today,” he outlined in reference to Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan in the full forward line in particular.

But nothing but praise for his Limerick players.

“The attitude of our players was fantastic and I knew from the word go this morning that the attitude was fantastic. They were very focused and we worked really hard and on another day we could have got another five or six points on the board but it wasn’t to be today,” said Kiely.

“We are glad it went ahead - unlike some of the other games, even though conditions were very difficult for the players in particular. The one thing about hurling, when the weather is cold it is hard in terms of ball handling and striking. I think the players from both sides really stepped up to the mark in terms of taking on the conditions and taking on the game as best they could. To be fair they didn’t serve up a bad-old contest at all.”