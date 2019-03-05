Matchday squads revealed for Ardscoil Ris' Munster Senior Cup semi-final

ARDSCOIL Ris and CBC have confirmed their starting line-ups for their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final which takes place at Musgrave Park, today, Tuesday, 2pm.

Ardscoil will be looking to make it through to their final when since 2015 when the North Circular Road side suffered defeat to Rockwell College.

CBC reached the final 12 months ago, only to lose out to Glenstal Abbey School who were winning the Cup for the first time in their history.

Ardscoil Ris booked their place in today’s semi-final when easing past local rivals Castletroy College 45-17 in their quarter-final clash at Thomond Park last month.

The winners produced a sensational second half comeback racking up 40 unanswered points to power through to the last four stage.

After Castletroy had built an early 10-0 lead, a terrific solo try from Ardscoil’s powerful number eight Daniel Okeke spearheaded his side’s revival.

Ardscoil went on to score six tries in the second half. Second row James Horrigan, full-back Lochlainn O'Keeffe grabbed two tries each, while centre Killian Dineen and winger John Salmon also dotted down. Centre Alex O'Halloran added four conversions, with out-half John Moloney kicking one.

The second semi-final in this year’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup will see PBC face another Cork side Bandon Grammar School at Musgrave Park tomorrow, Wednesday.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Lochlainn O’Keeffe; Eoghan Collins, Killian Dineen, Alex O’Halloran, John Salmon; John Moloney, Ian Leonard; Alex Long, Darragh Dineen, Oskar Czyszczon; Will O’Callaghan (Capt), James Hourigan; Stephen Clery, Jack Ward Murphy, Daniel Okeke. Replacements: James White, Josh Moore, Kevin Danaher, Gearoid Power, Cian O’Reilly, Cian Moloney, Rory Desmond, Scott Fitzgerald, Jack Barry, Gearoid Hanrahan.

CBC, CORK: Billy Cain; Patrick O’Hara, Killian Coughlan, Harry O’Riordan, Aaron Leahy; Cian Whooley, Mark O’Connor; Charlie Rasmussen, Scott Buckley (Capt), Mark Donnelly; Aidan Brien, John Willis; Ronán O’Sullivan, Conor Walsh, Cian Hurley. Replacements: Alex O’Brien, Oisin Leahy, Padraig O’Brien, Dylan McAuliffe, Robbie Kelleher, Bobby Kahn, James Moyhan, Sean Kelly, Karl Waterman, Johnny Murphy.