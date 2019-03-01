Limerick FC rue penalty miss as Bray ease to victory

LIMERICK FC were left to rue a first half penalty miss as Bray Wanderers ran out 2-0 winners of their SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture before an attendance of 1,051 at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night.

Limerick, who had beaten Bray in each of their four Premier Division meetings with Bray last season, had a big chance to take the lead on 35 minutes when awarded a penalty.

However, Conor Ellis' effort from the penalty spot was brilliantly bsaved by Wanderers 'keeper Gabriel Sava.

Tommy Barrett's Limerick side then fell behind two minutes before half-time when Joe Doyle powered in his first Wanderers goal with a powerful header from Dean O'Halloran's cross.

Limerick, who went into the game on the back of an encouraging 0-0 draw at home to Longford Town a week earlier, conceded a second goal four minutes into the second half when Paul Keegan scored with a 25-yard screamer.

Bray, who began their First Division campaign with a 3-0 away win over Cabinteely, have now made it two wins from two in the First Division.

Limerick face a quick return to action as Barrett's charges travel to St Colman's Park on Tuesday night, 7.45pm, for an EA Sports Cup first round tie with another First Division side, Cobh Ramblers.

The Blues next outing in the First Division is a home game against Drogheda United at the Markets Field on Friday night next, March 8 at 7.45pm.

BRAY WANDERERS: Gabriel Sava, Sean Heaney, Kilian Cantwell, Dylan Bennett, Paul Keegan, Philip Gannon (Luka Lovic 85), Derek Daly, Dylan McGlade, Luke Nolan, Dean O'Halloran (Richie Purdy 64), Joe Doyle.

LIMERICK FC: Jack Brady, Tomas O'Connor, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Sean Russell, Karl O'Sullivan, Darren Murphy, Jason Hughes (Kieran Hanlon 61), Aaron Fitzgerald, Sean McSweeney, Connor Ellis (Gerard Barry 82).

REFEREE: David Dunne