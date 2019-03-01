Limerick FC U-17s kick off league at Shamrock Rovers on Saturday
The Limerick FC U17 squad which kicks off its SSE Airtricity National U17 League against Shamrock Rovers this Saturday
THE underage League of Ireland kicks off this Saturday with Limerick FC in action in the SSE Airtricity League U17 Championship.
Limerick FC begin their U17 campaign with a difficult away trip to Shamrock Rovers at the Roadstone grounds, 4pm.
The following week, Limerick FC have their first home game in the new U17 season against Wexford Youths. The Blues are then on the road to face Carlow-Kilkenny on St Patrick’s weekend.
The Limerick FC U17 team is managed by Ger Moran, he is assisted by Chinazo John Nnaya, Trevor Beacom and Tomas Lane.
The SSE Airtricity League U17 league takes a mid-season break in June with no fixtures for four weekends during the month. The regular season is due to finish on the weekend of September 29, with the league quarter-finals taking place on the following weekend of October 6.
The final of the SSE Airtricity League U17 league is scheduled to go ahead on the weekend of Sunday, October 27.
All SSE Airtricity League clubs are represented in the underage leagues as well as Monaghan-Cavan FP in the U19 and U17 Northern Elite Division and Kerry District League in the U19 and U17 Southern Elite Division.
Carlow-Kilkenny join the U17 Southern Elite Division this season after a successful introduction to the underage leagues at SSE Airtricity National U15 League level.
The SSE Airtricity U19 League season set to begin on the weekend ending Sunday, March 10 with Limerick FC also involved.
LIMERICK FC U17 Squad
Joey Rushe, Adam Fitzpatrick
Riain O'Connell, Jamie Griffin
Junior Ankoman, Andri Haxhiaj
Ben Coleman, Josh Quinlivan
Dylan Cody, Brian Aherne
Conor Brann, Gearoid Malone
Ronan Geary, Jake Dillon
Kenny Lee, Conor Keane
Jake Prendergast, Adam Brennan
James Griffin, Eoin Guerin
