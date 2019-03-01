Holders St Munchin's put Munster Schools Junior Cup crown on line against CBC

THE final Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final takes place this Friday when holders St Munchin's College face CBC, of Cork, at Thomond Park, 2pm, in a repeat of last season's final.

St Munchin's claimed the title for the first time in 20 years when edging past the Leesiders in last season's final at Thomond Park.

The winners of Friday's final quarter-final will take on Castletroy College in the semi-finals of the Junior Cup.

Castletroy defeated local rivals Ardscoil Ris in their quarter-final earlier this week.

The second semi-final in the Junior Cup will see Crescent College, 20-8 winners over Bandon Grammer School in their quarter-final at Musgrave Park on Wednesday, host Rockwell College, winners over PBC, of Cork, also at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

The semi-final ties in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup will go ahead on the week commencing Monday, March 11.

Exact dates and kick-off times for the semi-finals will be confirmed shortly.

St Munchin's College Junior Cup squad

Squad: Rhys Costelloe, Shane Griffin, Conor O’Brien, Mickolaj Imbierowski, Konrad Jezierski, Gus Harrington, Ben Dillon, Kevin Rea, Harry Bennis, Mikey Kelly, Shane Hannon, Sean O'Donnell, Liam Angerman, Kieran Tracey (Capt), Dean McNamara, James Madden, Cillian O'Connor, Gordon Wood, Josh Costelloe, Ryan Naughton, James O'Brien, Evan Moore, Eoin Walsh, Eugene Folks, Oisin Pepper, Niall McCarthy, Johnny Fitzgerald, Stephen Hayes, Josh Moloney, Gavin O'Shea, Michael English, Stephen Mullane, Paul Macken, Aron Calvert, Dylan Keane, Ronan Neil, Keith Roche, Jack Reeves, Ade O’Neill, Conor Monahan.

Management Team: Head Coach and Forwards: Ger Slattery; Assistant Coaches: Assistant Backs: Neil Cronin; Backs Pat Cross; S&C Coach and Manager: Eoin O’Brien; Assistant Forwards coach: Ken Kelly.