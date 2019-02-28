Betting: Ruby Walsh to regain top jockey award as Cheltenham fever hits

IF March is on the horizon, for fans of National Hunt racing, the Cheltenham National Hunt festival cannot be far away.

The four day feast of National Hunt racing begins on Tuesday, March 12 and continues through to Friday, March 15.

Thousands of Irish racing fans who make the pilgrimage across to Gloucestershire each year will be among the 250,000 people who will attend the Cheltenham Festival during the week.

Irish owners, trainers and jockeys will be looking to bring a sizeable chunk of the stg£4.5 million prize money back across the Irish sea.

Punters hoping to back a few winners during the week could do worse than have a flutter on the leading rider market.

Unsurprisingly, given Ruby Walsh’s association with the powerful Willie Mullins team, he is the market leader to be top jock and is available at 5/2.

Mullins’ yard saddled seven Festival winners in 2018.

Barry Geraghty is next best in the betting at 10/3, with Davy Russell, who was the top jockey for the first time in 2018, available at 9/2 along with Jack Kennedy 9/2.

Walsh is set to have an array of leading contenders with Laurina, Benie Des Dieux, Min, Uradel and Penhill all likely leading fancies. At 5/2 he represents a solid bet.