Munster issue Chris Cloete injury update ahead of Connacht clash

MUNSTER confirmed on New Year’s Eve that flanker Chris Cloete will undergo further assessment this week for the neck injury he sustained during Saturday night’s hard fought Guinness PRO14 win over Leinster at Thomond Park.

The Munster squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL today ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Interprovincial derby against Connacht at the Sportsground, 7.35pm.

In a squad update, Munster confirmed that following Saturday’s clash with Leinster, Chris Cloete, who was taken from the field in the opening half on a stretcher due to injury, was brought to hospital for assessment.

Leinster’s Irish and Lions prop Tadhg Furlong caught Cloete high during a ruck clearout, which resulted in the tighthead prop receiving a yellow card from match referee Frank Murphy.

“Initial investigations were normal, but he will undergo further assessment this week to determine the extent of his neck injury,” Munster confirmed of the South African’s injury.

Munster also reported that the following players are progressing with rehabilitation: Brian Scott (foot), James Cronin (leg) Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (foot).

Meanwhile, 14 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players featured in the Munster A/Development v Ireland U20s clash at Musgrave Park on Saturday.

The game finished in a 24-20 win for the Ireland U20s.

Alan Tynan, James McCarthy, Matt More, Alex McHenry, Ben Healy, Jack Stafford, Keynan Knox, Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Eoghan Clarke and Liam Coombes featured for Munster with Sean French, Craig Casey and Jonathan Wren playing their part for Ireland.