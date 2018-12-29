It's Family Fun Day at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

THE curtain comes down on a highly successful Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival at Greenmount Park this Saturday, December 29.

The four-day National Hunt racing bonanza has attracted more than 35,000 racegoers to the Patrickswell venue over the opening three days.

Racing begins at Limerick Racecourse at 12.25pm today, with the feature race, the €50,000 Sky Sports Racing Launching January 1 Grade 2 Novice Hurdle, due off at 2.10pm.

Today’s final day of the fixture is Festive Family Fun Day, where the Greenmount Suite on level 2 of the grandstand is transformed into a children’s paradise, with a whole host of free children’s entertainment on offer

Limerick Racecourse manager, Patrick O’Callaghan said: “Come December 29, some parents with small kids might be getting a small bit of cabin fever.

“We are doing a special on-line offer for the last day of two adults for €20, kids U-12 are free, so it is not a very expensive day out at all.

“We have a live DJ in the Munster Suite after racing also.”

General admission is priced at €15 for December 29, with €10 concessions for seniors and students.

An impressive 9,107 racegoers passed through the turnstiles at Greenmount Park on the third day of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival, December 28.

Limerick Racecourse report that following 2mm of rain overnight on Friday, the ground for Saturday, December 29 remains ‘yielding to soft’ on the steeplechase course and ‘soft’ on the hurdles track. The weather forecast is for a dry day.

Further details from www.limerickraces.ie or by calling 061-320000 or by e-mailing info@limerickraces.ie

See the Limerick Leader for comprehensive coverage of the Limerick Christmas races, both on-line at www.limerickleader.ie and in our print editions.