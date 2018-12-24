Ruby Walsh’s boost for Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

LIMERICK’S four-day Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival has received a major boost with confirmation that top jockey Ruby Walsh will ride at Greenmount Park on St Stephen’s Day.

It will be the first time in 22 years that Walsh will be in action in Limerick on December 26.

Multiple champion jockey Walsh has been booked for three rides for leading trainer Willie Mullins at Limerick Racecourse on the opening day of the big racing festival.

Walsh’s mounts include hot favourite Getabird in the first ever Grade 1 race to be run at Limerick Racecourse, the €100,000 Matchbook Exchange Novice Chase.

The last time Walsh rode at Limerick on December 26 was when he was a 17-year-old amateur and the track was staging its first Christmas Racing Festival having opened just two months earlier.

Then Walsh finished third as a 3lb claimer aboard Ashtale in the concluding bumper for Willie Mullins.