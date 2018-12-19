Two Castres players suspended after Munster match citings

CASTRES Olympique scrum-half Rory Kockott has been suspended for three weeks and replacement hooker Marc-Antoine Rallier for one week following an independent disciplinary hearing in Paris today arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup pool game with Munster last weekend.

Kockott was cited by the match Citing Commissioner, Chris Catling (England), for making contact with the eye and/or the eye area of the Munster wing forward, Chris Cloete, in the 21st minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12.

An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Pamela Woodman (Scotland), Chair, Anthony Davies (England) and Leon Lloyd (England), heard evidence and submissions from Kockott, who pleaded guilty to the charge of making contact with the eye area, from the Castres Olympique Managing Director, Matthias Rolland, from the Castres Olympique legal representative, Clément Germain, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

The Committee upheld the citing complaint in that it warranted a red card and found that Kockott had made contact with Cloete’s eye area. It was decided that the act of foul play was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

Due to the player’s guilty plea and good conduct at the hearing, the Committee decided to reduce the sanction by one week before imposing a three-week suspension.

Kockott is free to play on Monday, January 7, 2019, and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, Rallier was cited by the match Citing Commissioner for tackling the Munster wing forward, Peter O’Mahony, dangerously in the 69th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13.

An independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Pamela Woodman (Scotland), Chair, Anthony Davies (England) and Leon Lloyd (England), heard evidence and submissions from Rallier, who pleaded guilty to the charge, from the Castres Olympique Managing Director, Matthias Rolland, from the Castres Olympique legal representative, Clément Germain, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

The Committee upheld the complaint in that it warranted a red card and found that the act of foul play was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and selected two weeks as the appropriate entry point.

There were no aggravating factors and due to the player’s guilty plea and clear disciplinary record, the Committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum allowable of 50% before imposing a one-week suspension.

Rallier is free to play on Monday, December 24, and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.