Limerick's William O'Connor in action tonight at PDCs ‘Worlds’ at ‘Ally Pally’

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O’Connor returns to action at the stg£2.5 million PDC World Darts Championship for a second round clash at the Alexandra Palace this Wednesday evening.

Cappamore carpenter O’Connor faces 26th seed James Wilson for a place in the last 32 of the high profile event at 7.15pm at the ‘Ally Pally’, live on Sky Sports.

O’Connor defeated Yordi Meeuwisse, of the Netherlands, 3-0 in their first round match at the ‘Ally Pally’ on Sunday.

It was 32-year-old O’Connor’s first win at the World Championship as he was beaten by veteran Steve Beaton on his only appearance at the Championships 12 months ago.

O’Connor, who works at Furniture Man, in Dromkeen, is ranked inside the world’s top 50 at present.

That ranking will improve when they are updated at the end of year.

Limerickman O’Connor is an underdog with the bookies’, on offer at 31/20 to win tonight's match, with Wilson odds-on at 1/2 to advance to the next round.

This year, O’Connor has toppled the likes of multiple world champion, Michael van Gerwen knocking him out of the Dutch Darts Championship in front of his own fans, as well as reigning PDC World champion Rob Cross in the European Matchplay final where he also overcame both Kim Huybrechts and Mensur Suljovic.