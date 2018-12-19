Munster announce extra seating for Champions Cup tie with Exeter

ADDITIONAL seating will be in place at Thomond Park to increase the capacity of the ground to 26,267 for Munster’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, January 19, 5.30pm.

Ticket sales for the Round 6 game have surpassed 21,500, with more than four weeks out from the game.

The additional seating will be located on the goal-line at both ends of the ground to give as many supporters as possible the opportunity to see Munster’s final Champions Cup Pool clash.

Munster face Gloucester in Kingsholm in Round 5 of the Heineken Champions Cup on Friday, January 11, at 7.45pm with Exeter Chiefs hosting Castres at Sandy Park on Sunday, January 13.

The final round of games in Pool 2 sees Munster host Exeter Chiefs as Gloucester visit Castres. Both games will kick off simultaneously at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 19.