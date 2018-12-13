Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup draws made

THE draws were made for the opening rounds of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup competitions at Musgrave Park on Thursday night.

The first round of the Senior Cup competition gets underway during the week beginning January 21, while the first round of the Junior Cup competition commences the following week, January 28.

The final participants for the Senior Cup competition have yet to be decided with High School Clonmel and SMI Newcastle West facing one another next week with the winner meeting Bandon Grammar in the first round.

The two winners of the first round matches across both Junior and Senior competitions will progress into the last-eight stage with four of those teams getting a home draw.

The Senior Cup quarter-finals will take place during the week commencing February 11 with the Junior Cup quarter-finals being played during the week beginning February 25.

The Senior Cup semi-finals are scheduled for the week beginning March 4 with the Junior Cup last-four stage taking place during the week commencing March 11.

The final of the Senior Cup will take place on the week beginning March 18 with the Junior Cup final set for the week beginning March 25.

First Round Draw – Senior Cup

High School Clonmel/SMI Newcastle West v Bandon Grammar

Rockwell College v St Munchin’s College

Quarter-Final Draw – Senior Cup

Crescent College v Christian Brothers College

Ardscoil Ris v Castletroy College

Winner Match 1 v Glenstal Abbey

Presentation Brothers College v Winner Match 2

First Round Draw – Junior Cup

High School Clonmel v Bandon Grammar

Crescent College v Glenstal Abbey

Quarter-Final Draw – Junior Cup

Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 2

St Munchin’s College v Christian Brothers College

Rockwell College v Presentation Brothers College

Ardscoil Ris v Castletroy College

Speaking at the draw, Munster Branch President Ger Malone said: “The schools cup competition is about tradition and I would like to wish all of those involved this year the very best of luck.

“Well done to Glenstal who won last year’s Senior final in brilliant fashion, as there were many schools who shone through in last season’s competition.

“I want to thank the school principles and the parents for their support and the Munster Association of Referees for their continued involvement throughout school competitions.”

Conor O’Toole of Clayton Hotels said: “Clayton Hotels are delighted to be entering our fourth year as sponsor of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup competitions.

“The teamwork that goes into both competitions is tremendous and we wish you the best of luck for the forthcoming rounds.”