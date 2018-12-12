Christmas date for Limerick Charity Cup final at Markets Field

ALL-IRELAND League Division 1A rivals Young Munster and Garryowen will meet in the Sporting Limerick Charity Cup final at the Markets Field on Friday, December 28, 6pm.

Garryowen lost out to Nenagh Ormond in last season’s Charity Cup final at the Markets Field.

North Munster Rugby Chairman Sean McCullough said the final was ‘a great opportunity to see the Final with such worthy participants.’

LEDP (Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership), the Markets Field stadium owners, see the event as being a further step in the recognition of the venue as a multi-sport facility for the people of Limerick. Sporting Limerick are also proud to be associated with this initiative.

A bumper crowd is expected for this historic night which will benefit local charities, including Milford Hospice, Daughters of Charity, St Vincent’s, Lisnagry, Parkinson’s Association, Redemptorist Fathers Christmas Poor Campaign, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.