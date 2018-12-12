Four nominations for Limerick hurlers in RTE Sports Awards

ALL-IRELAND hurling champions Limerick have secured four nominations in the RTÉ Sport Awards.

Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2018 live on RTÉ One this Saturday December 15 at 9.20pm.

Cian Lynch is among a short-list of 13 for the Sportsperson of the Year award, while team-mate Kyle Hayes is one of 13 nominees for Young Sportsperson of the Year.

John Kiely is nominated for the Manager of the Year award.

All three will be decided by a panel of experts.

The Limerick team is one of 11 teams in contention to win the Team of the Year award.

The winner will be decided by a public vote during the awards ceremony with voting details will be made available at the top of the show.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Limerick (Hurling), Cork (Camogie), Dundalk (Soccer), Ireland (Eventing), Dublin (Gaelic Football), Dublin (Ladies Football), Ireland (Paralympics Athletics), Paul and Gary O'Donovan (Rowing), Ireland (Rugby), Leinster (Rugby), Ireland Womens (Hockey).

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Cian Lynch (Hurling), Sinead Aherne (Ladies Football), Thomas Barr (Athletics), Brian Fenton (Gaelic Football), Kellie Harrington (Boxing), Ellen Keane (Para-Swimming), Rhys McCleanaghan (Gymnastics), Ayeisha McFerran (Hockey), Sanita Puspure (Rowing), Davy Russell (National Hunt), Johnny Sexton (Rugby), Jason Smyth (Para-Athletics), Katie Taylor (Boxing).

YOUNG SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Kyle Hayes (Hurling), Rhasidat Adeleke (Athletics), David Clifford (Gaelic Football), Niamh Coyne (Swimming), Sean McCarthy Crean (Karate), Lara Gillespie (Cycling), Sara Healy (Athletics), Sommer Lecky (Athletics), Rhys McCleanaghan (Gymnastics), Daina Moorhouse (Boxing), Donnacha O'Brien (Jockey), Nicole Turner (Para Swimming), Dearbhla Rooney (Boxing).

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

John Kiely (Hurling), Mick Bohan (Ladies Football), Dominic Casey (Rowing), Sally Corscadden (Eventing), Leo Cullen (Rugby), Gordon Elliott (National Hunt), Jim Gavin (Gaelic Football), Stephen Kenny (Soccer), Paudie Murray (Camogie), Joe Schmidt (Rugby), Graham Shaw (Hockey).