Limerick clubs learn FAI Junior Cup draw fate

THE draw for the sixth round of the FAI New Balance Junior Cup, including Limerick’s remaining representatives has taken place.

The last-32 sees a repeat of the 2016 FAI Junior Cup Final as Limerick’s Pike Rovers face a trip to Dublin to take on Sheriff YC.

In an all-local LDMC clash, Aisling Annacotty will host Tipperary rivals Newport Town.

Elsewhere, Regional United will enjoy home advantage for their sixth round tie with Ardmore Rovers or St Pauls or MP FC.

Limerick Desmond League side Glin Rovers have been drawn away to VEC FC, who are based in Terenure in Dublin.

All 16 ties will be played on or before January 13, 2019.

FAI New Balance Junior Cup Sixth Round Draw

St. Michaels FC v Newmarket Celtic;

Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic or FC Transilvania

Rosemount Mulvey or Dunboyne FC v Crumlin Utd

Sheriff YC v Pike Rovers

Gorey Rangers v Freebooters FC

Aishling Annacotty FC v Newport Town FC

Evergreen FC v Cappry Rovers

BT Harps FC v Ballymun Utd

Mervue Utd v Boot Road Celtic or Suncroft FC

Westport Utd v Usher Celtic

Tramore FC or Athenry FC v Willow Park FC

VEC FC v Glin Rovers

Crettyard Utd v Muirhevna Mor

Greencastle FC v Peake Villa FC

Glengad Utd v Birr Town FC

Regional Utd v Ardmore Rvs or St Paul's or MP FC