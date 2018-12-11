Limerick clubs learn FAI Junior Cup draw fate
Pike Rovers' Wayne Colbert, right, battles for possession with Darren O'Brien, Sheriff YC, in the 2016 FAI Junior Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium
THE draw for the sixth round of the FAI New Balance Junior Cup, including Limerick’s remaining representatives has taken place.
The last-32 sees a repeat of the 2016 FAI Junior Cup Final as Limerick’s Pike Rovers face a trip to Dublin to take on Sheriff YC.
In an all-local LDMC clash, Aisling Annacotty will host Tipperary rivals Newport Town.
Elsewhere, Regional United will enjoy home advantage for their sixth round tie with Ardmore Rovers or St Pauls or MP FC.
Limerick Desmond League side Glin Rovers have been drawn away to VEC FC, who are based in Terenure in Dublin.
All 16 ties will be played on or before January 13, 2019.
FAI New Balance Junior Cup Sixth Round Draw
St. Michaels FC v Newmarket Celtic;
Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic or FC Transilvania
Rosemount Mulvey or Dunboyne FC v Crumlin Utd
Sheriff YC v Pike Rovers
Gorey Rangers v Freebooters FC
Aishling Annacotty FC v Newport Town FC
Evergreen FC v Cappry Rovers
BT Harps FC v Ballymun Utd
Mervue Utd v Boot Road Celtic or Suncroft FC
Westport Utd v Usher Celtic
Tramore FC or Athenry FC v Willow Park FC
VEC FC v Glin Rovers
Crettyard Utd v Muirhevna Mor
Greencastle FC v Peake Villa FC
Glengad Utd v Birr Town FC
Regional Utd v Ardmore Rvs or St Paul's or MP FC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on