Former radio broadcaster to challenge sitting PRO at Limerick GAA Convention

THERE is to be one election at the 2018 Limerick GAA Annual Convention.

The closing date for nominations was this Tuesday night and the October County Board meeting heard that all officers were returned unopposed, apart from PRO Hugh Murphy.

Blackrock clubman, Murphy, was elected unopposed last December but will now face opposition from former Limerick Live 95FM Sports Editor Liam Aherne.

The Newcastle West GAA club man stepped down from his radio role last February after 10 years as Sports Editor and GAA commentator and took up employment as Marketing Co-Ordinator with Supermacs.

In May, Aherne was appointed Limerick GAA’s first IT Officer.

The voluntary role of County Information and Technology Officer was among a number of new positions created in recent years, along with others like the ASAP Officer - Alcohol and Substance Abuse Programme Officer. While Denis Martin (Staker Wallace) filled the ASAP Officer role, Limerick have never previously filled the IT Officer role.

Aherne is now to contest for the role of PRO with Murphy at the Annual Convention, which will be held on Saturday December 15 at a south Limerick venue.

As well as fulfilling IT Officer role in recent month, Aherne also assisting Murphy with PRO duties.

2019 County Board: Chairman: John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Vice-chairman Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys), Secretary Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock), Ass-Secretary Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks), Treasurer Liam Bourke (Fedamore), Ass-Treasurer Sean Bourke (Crecora), Development Officer Seamus Twomey (Croom), Irish Officer Jim Enright (Askeaton), Childrens Officer Gerry McNamara (Mungret), Youth Officer Denis Carroll (South Liberties), PRO Hugh Murphy (Blackrock)/Liam Aherne (Newcastle West), Coaching Officer Mike Cunningham (Killeedy); Munster Council delegates Paul Foley (Patrickswell) & Frank Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Central Council Delegate Denis Holmes (Oola).