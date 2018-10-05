Munster and Leinster unveil line-ups for mammoth PRO14 clash

THE Munster team to face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 6pm in the Guinness PRO14 has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan.

There are three changes to the side that secured a record PRO14 win over Ulster last weekend at Thomond Park.

Jean Kleyn comes into the second row in the only change to the pack with Darren Sweetnam and Sammy Arnold joining the backline.

Andrew Conway is set to make his 100th Munster appearance in the clash.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side in an unchanged back-row with two-try Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander keeping their places.

Conway starts at full-back with Sweetnam and Keith Earls on either flank.

Dan Goggin, a standout in the Ulster win with a two-try performance, is joined by Arnold in the centres.

The half-back pairing is unchanged as Joey Carbery is partnered by Alby Mathewson.

Front row trio Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer are also retained with Kleyn coming in to partner Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Ireland out-half Jonny Sexton is not included in the Leinster line-up, with Ross Byrne due to start at number 10.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Ciaran Parker, Billy Holland, Chris Cloete, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Rory O'Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Devin Toner; James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy, Seán O'Brien. Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney.