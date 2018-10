REVEALED: Summer comings and goings at Limerick's top flight AIL clubs

THE All-Ireland League season kicks off for Limerick’s three top flight clubs this weekend.

After a summer of comings and goings, Garryowen, Shannon and Young Munster have confirmed their squads ahead of the new AIL season.

In Division 1A this Saturday, last season’s All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-finalists Garryowen host Dublin University at Dooradoyle on Saturday, 2.30pm.

Shannon, promoted to Division 1A as champions of Division 1B last season, travel to Temple Hill to face Cork Constitution also on Saturday afternoon.

The remaining top flight fixture on Saturday will see Young Munster host Terenure College at Tom Clifford Park.

All-Ireland League

Division 1A

GARRYOWEN

Coaching Team: Director of Rugby: Conan Doyle; Senior Forwards Coach: Paul Neville; Scrum & Defence Coach: John Staunton; Senior Attack Coach: Sean Skehan; First Team Manager: Seamus McDermott; Logistics Managers: Pat Quilligan and Pat Sheehan; Team Doctors: Dr Mick Lucey & Dr Paul McCarroll; Physiotherapists: Mark Melbourne & Kevin Hartigan; Captain: Dean Moore

Squad: Alan Fitzgerald; Alexander Wootton; Andrew Keating; Andrew O'Byrne; Anson Thai; Bailey Faloon; Barra O'Byrne; Barry McNamara; Ben Healy; Ben Rowley; Ben Swindlehirst; Bill Johnston; Bryan Fitzgerald; Cian O'Shea; Conor Oliver; Dan Feasey; Daniel Hurley; Dara Shanahan; Darren Ryan; Dave McCarthy; David O'Mahony; Dean Moore; Diarmaid Barron; Dylan John Reeves-Wasik; Evan Maher; Harry Byrne; Hugh O'Brien-Cunningham; Jack Daly; Jack Mullany; Jake Fehilly; James McInerney; Jamie Gavin; Jamie Heuston; Jeremey Loughman; Jonathan Phelan; Kevin Seymour; Liam Coombes; Liam Cronin; Matt More; Michael O'Donnell; Michael Sherry; Mikey Wilson; Neil Cronin; Niall Horan; Paul Clancy; Peter Collins; Rob Guerin; Ronan O'Mahony; Roy Whelan; Sam Arnold; Scott Leahy; Sean O'Connor; Sean Rennison; Steven Atkinson; Tim Ferguson.

Players In: Jake Fehilly (Young Munster); Jamie Heuston (Kilfeackle RFC); Jeremy Loughman (UCD), Kevin Seymour (Nenagh Ormond), Rob Guerin (Young Munster), Steven Atkinson (UCC)

Players Out: James McInerney (Navan RFC), Jonatahn Phelan (UCD)

SHANNON RFC

Coaching Team: Head Coach: Tom Hayes; Backs Coach: David O'Donovan; S&C: Ed Daly; Physio: Brian Collins; Manager: Andrew McNamara/Donal Brennan; Kit Man: Richard Ryan.

Squad: Tony Cusack, Cronan Gleeson, Conor Glynn, Luke Masters, James McCarthy, Ciaran Parker, Emmett O'Callaghan, Jack O'Halloran, Sam Karlsen, Gary McCoy, Ty Chan, Eoghan Clarke, Adam Moloney, Luke O'Halloran, Jordan Prendiville, Eoin Scully, Thomas Aherne, Ronan Coffey, Jade Kriel, Lee Nicholas, Sam Smyth, Kelvin Brown, Charlie Carmody, Luke Clohessy, Colin Deane, Brian Downey, Elliott Fitzgerald, Colm Heffernan, Luke Moylan, Odhran Ring, Shane Corbett, Hugh Kelliher, Craig Casey, Aaron Hehir, Keith Kavanagh, Jack Stafford, Jake Flannery, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Fitzgerald, Michael Walsh, John Bateman, Ben Daly, Robbie Deegan, Ger Finucane, Will Leonard, Richie Mullane, Jack O'Donnell, Pa Ryan, Ruairi Karlsen, Paul Curtis, Darren Gavin, Michael O'Gorman, Jack O'Mahony, Greg O'Shea, Nathan Randles, Ikem Ugwueru, Stephen Fitzgerald, Eathon Moloney, Jamie McGarry, Fionn McGibney, Willie O'Connor.

Players In: Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley RFC), Luke Masters (CBC), Sam Karlsen (Kelso), Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers), Thomas Ahern (Dungarvan), Odhran Ring (Bruff), Hugh Kelliher (St Mary's), Jake Flannery (Kilfeacle RFC), John Bateman (Bruff RFC), Ben Daly (Waterpark), Ger Finucane (Thomond), Ruairi Karlsen (City of Armagh), Jamie McGarry (Nenagh RFC), Willie O'Connor (Nenagh Ormond)

Players Out: TJ Relihan (Malahide), John Foley (Young Munster)

YOUNG MUNSTER

Coaching Team: Head Coach: Gearoid Prendergast; Forwards Coach Ger Slattery; Backs Coach Derek Corcoran; Strength & Conditioning Coach Rob Cassidy; Team Manager Darragh Jones.

Squad: Josh Wycherley, Shane Fenton, Fineen Wycherley, Dan walsh, Shane Airey, Dan Goggin, Craig O'Hanlon, Gavin Ryan, Mark O'Mara, Tom Goggin, Ronan Murphy, Clayton Stewart, Jack Harrington, Tom McHale, Evan Ryan, Billy Scannell, Mike Madden, Gavin Coombes, Jack Lyons, Luke Fitzgerald, Edward O'Keeffe, Conor Bartley, Alan Kennedy, Diarmuid Dee, Mark Edwards, Evan O'Gorman, Daragh O'Neill, Peter Meyer, Alan Ross, Elie Mundu, Jason Kiely, Derek Corcoran, Conor Hayes, Colm Skehan, Adam Quinlivan, Oisin Walsh, Stephen Kerins, Conor Phillips, Keynan Knox, Paddy Kelly, Karl Madden, Darragh O'Gorman, Ben Quinn, Alan Tynan, Mikey Doran, John Foley, Luke Costello, Evan Dheehan, Conor Mitchell, Calvin Nash, Fintan Coleman, Gary Noonan, Jake Murphy, Camron Cowe.

Players In: Robert Buckley (Garryowen), Fintan Coleman (Garryowen), Derek Corcoran (Nenagh Ormond), Michael Doran (Portlaoise), John Foley (Shannon), Paddy Kelly (Young Munster), Stephen Kerins (Corinthians), Keynan Knox (UL-Bohemian), Shane Morgan (UL-Bohemian), Elie Mundu (Garryowen), Edward O'Keeffe (Italy), Daragh O'Neill (Thomond), Clayton Stewart (Nenagh Ormond), Oisin Walsh (Galbally RFC), Josh Wycherley (Bantry Bay), Conor Mitchell (Australia).

Players Out: Eoghan Carr (Thomond), Paul Downes (Highfield), Jake Fehilly (Garryowen), Rob Guerin (Garryowen), Daniel Hurley (Garryowen), Mike Madden (Thomond), Padraig McCarthy (UCC), David O'Mahony (Garryowen), Conor Radcliffe (Thomond), Benjamin Swindlehurst (Garryowen).