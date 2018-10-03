Limerick's Sophie Meredith jets out to Youth Olympics in Argentina

TALENTED Limerick athlete Sophie Meredith jetted out with the Team Ireland squad this Wednesday to compete at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland included the West Limerick teenager in a squad of 16 athletes from 9 sports to compete at the prestigious competition which runs from this Saturday, October 6 to October 18 in Buenos Aires.

Seventeen-year-old Sophie Meredith, from Newcastle West, will compete in the long jump event at the Summer Youth Olympic Games which features over 4,000 athletes and over 32 sports.

Meredith will compete on Thursday, October 11 at 7.25pm Irish time and again on Sunday, October 14 at 6pm. The highly rated Limerick teenager will jump four times on each day with her best distance from each added together to give her final result.

Meredith is a sixth year student Scoil Mhuire agus Ide (SMI) Newcastle West and competes with St Mary's AC, Rathkeale.

She competed in the long jump in the European U18 Athletics Championships in Hungary this summer.

Sophie Meredith said she is excited about the competition and would like to thank Jacqui Freyne, Athletics Ireland, JP Baggot, Killeline Leisure Centre, Brendan Kirrane physio, Chris McGill, Adrenalin Sports and all at St Mary's AC for their advice and encouragement.