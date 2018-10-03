JP McManus teams up with Padraig Harrington at Dunhill Links

LIMERICK businessman JP McManus will tee it up alongside Ryder Cup vice-captain Padraig Harrington at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship in Scotland.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is the only tournament on the European Tour’s schedule to be played across three courses.

Some 168 professionals are paired with 168 amateurs and play each course in a rotation over the first three days - the Old Course St Andrews, the Championship Course Carnoustie and Kingsbarns Golf Links - with the final round being played over the Old Course.

McManus and Padraig Harrington have teamed up to win the pro-am section of the tournament on two previous occasions, in 2002 and 2006.

Limerick businessman McManus and three-time Major winner Harrington, tipped to be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain in Wisconsin in 2020, begin from the 10th tee at Kingsbarns on this Thursday morning at 10.50am.

McManus and Harrington will then play Carnousite on Friday and St Andrew’s on Saturday.

JP McManus’ son Kieran holds the record number of wins in the team competition at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with three victories.

Kieran McManus teamed up with Jamie Donaldson to claim the title in 2017 when they romped to victory with a stunning 16-under-par final round team score of 56 on the Old Course at St Andrews.

The Irish stud farm owner already had two wins to his name, in 2009 when partnered by Soren Hansen and in 2014 when he teamed up with Peter Lawrie.

Kieran McManus will play alongside professional Freddie Jacobson this time round, with his defence of the team title beginning from the 10th tee at St Andrew’s on Thursday.

JP McManus’ brother Gerry McManus is also teeing it up in the prestigious event this week. Gerry McManus is partnered by leading Irish professional Shane Lowry.

A host of the world’s top sports stars are taking part in the Pro-Am this week including multiple Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave, making his 18th straight appearance, cricketers Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Lamb and Shane Warne, Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll, 20-times National Hunt champion jockey Sir Tony McCoy and Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit.

The music stars competing include Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Linkin Park’s David Farrell, Ronan Keating and Brian McFadden, of Boyzone and Westlife respectively, Mike Rutherford from Genesis, and hugely popular legends Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres.

The cut is made after three rounds so the 60 leading professionals and ties play in the final round, along with the 20 lowest scoring pro-am teams, regardless of the professional’s individual score.