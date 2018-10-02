Nigel Owens lavishes praise on 'top referee' Joy Neville

LEADING rugby referee Nigel Owens has heaped praise on Limerick trailblazer Joy Neville describing her as a top referee.

Writing in his column for Wales OnLine, Owens said Neville’s emergence onto the elite group of officials is ‘something that proves barriers are being broken down and the important thing to stress is that she is there fully on merit’

For more on Nigel Owens article, click here