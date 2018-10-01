Investigation reopens into Limerick greyhound that tested positive for cocaine

THE way has been cleared for an investigation into Limerick greyhound Clonbrien Hero.

Just over a year ago it was revealed that Clonbrien Hero had failed drugs tests for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine.

The champion greyhound is owned in Athlacca by Kay Murphy.

The Limerick dog, trained in Golden, Co Tipperary, by Graham Holland, tested positive for the prohibited substance three times within a four week period, between June 24 and July 22 in 2017.

The findings were published on the Irish Greyhound Board website at the time.

“Adverse analytical findings are reported by IGB to the Control Committee pursuant to the Greyhound Industry (Racing) Regulations with a request for the Control Committee to investigate the matter as provided for in legislation,” said the brief statement.

However, trainer Graham Holland sought a High Court Judicial Review concerning the Control Committee.

This ultimately stalled the investigation process.

Last Friday, Justice Tara Burns, ruled against Holland.

The IGB issued a statement welcoming the High Court news.

“The Irish Greyhound Board welcomes the decision of the High Court in respect of the Judicial Review concerning the Control Committee, which is independent of the Board, and Mr Graham Holland. The Court decision now allows the case to be considered by the independent Control Committee who will issue a determination based on its hearing of the case and consideration of all the evidence,” said the statement.

Just over a week ago, Clonbrien Hero was one of the six finalists in the Boylesports Irish Derby in Shelbourne Park.

Earlier in the Summer, Clonbrien Hero collected the first prize of €15,000 in Tralee in the Kerry GAA Supporters Race of Champions. Already a winner of the Produce Stakes, the Laurels, Night of Stars and Limerick’s Irish St Leger, that win brought the Clonbrien Hero winnings to over €100,000.