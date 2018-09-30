Mixed weekend for Limerick's three Division One Mens Basketball sides
Celtics lose as UL overcome LIT
UL Sports Eagles are celebrating their first win of the season this week, as they ran out 67-90 point winners over their neighbours, LIT, in a big Limerick derby on Saturday evening.
A 34-point display from American Tarchee Brown helped the visitors into a 37- 45 point lead at half time, and they didn’t look back from there, driving home to a 67-90 point victory in the end.
“We’re delighted to get a win on the board,” said head coach, Matthew Hall. We've been improving week on week since preseason but have been unable to finish a couple of close games like last weekend. Tonight was a tough victory that was close until late but the guys stuck to their task and I felt we got the victory we deserved in the end.”
It wasn’t such a good weekend for Limerick Celtics however, as they lost their unbeaten run at the hands of Tradehouse Central Ballincollig on Saturday afternoon in Cork.
