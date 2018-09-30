Mixed weekend for Limerick's three Division One Mens Basketball sides

UL Sports Eagles are celebrating their first win of the season this week, as they ran out 67-90 point winners over their neighbours, LIT, in a big Limerick derby on Saturday evening.

A 34-point display from American Tarchee Brown helped the visitors into a 37- 45 point lead at half time, and they didn’t look back from there, driving home to a 67-90 point victory in the end.



“We’re delighted to get a win on the board,” said head coach, Matthew Hall. We've been improving week on week since preseason but have been unable to finish a couple of close games like last weekend. Tonight was a tough victory that was close until late but the guys stuck to their task and I felt we got the victory we deserved in the end.”



It wasn’t such a good weekend for Limerick Celtics however, as they lost their unbeaten run at the hands of Tradehouse Central Ballincollig on Saturday afternoon in Cork.