Limerick star Martina McMahon wins another Irish Handball title

LIMERICK star Martina McMahon is the undisputed queen of handball.

The 24 year old from Broadford Handball Club won the 2017 All-Ireland Softball title on Saturday in Croke Park with a thrilling victory over reigning champions Catriona Casey of Cork.

A native of Croagh-Kilfinny, McMahon lost the first set, but came back to win 21-20, 21-20 for her second title in this grade.

Casey won a cagey first game on a 21-14 scoreline.

McMahon held off three match points to claim glory.

The two dominant players in world handball, Casey averaged two points conceded per match and McMahon averaged seven points conceded per match enroute to this final.

The title means Martina McMahon now holds all five major titles available to her - the 2018 World Open Singles, the All-Ireland 40x20 Softball and now the All-Ireland 60x30 Softball title. That's on top of the Limerick star also holds the Irish and World one wall titles.