Munster's Keith Earls says Limerick All-Ireland win 'incredible' after squad visit

FLYING Munster winger Keith Earls has described Limerick hurlers All-Ireland final win as ‘incredible’ after spending time with John Kiely’s squad this year.

Earls, who enjoyed one of his best season’s ever in the red of Munster and green of Ireland last term, did a questions and answers session with the Limerick senior hurling squad at the start of the year.

Earls explained at a Munster press briefing at UL on Monday: "I just went in for a Q&A. The lads were asking me questions, it wasn't like I was going through drills or motivated them.

“They were all winners before I went in, between minor and U-21s and they are a team we can look up to now, the way they went about their business.

“I think it went with the season I had last year. When I started my career it probably started quick and then slumped off a bit and now I suppose it is after taking off again in a second burst and (they) were probably wondering I was doing it.

“It (Limerick’s All-Ireland win) was incredible. I was never huge into hurling, but I enjoyed watching it. Going in to visit them for that Q&A at the start of the year got me deep into it. It was phenomenal for the county which was great.

“I think it was great for hurling in general, throughout the whole country.”

Earls is in line to make his first appearance of the season for Munster in Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Cardiff at the Arms Park, 7.35pm.

The 30-year-old is looking forward to getting back playing competitive games having completed his pre-season programme.

“I am, ​especially when you see the lads going so well, but I suppose it is all about getting my body right as well, make sure I was in good condition to get back.”

So how does the dynamic 70-time capped Irish international hope to follow a hugely impressive 2017/2018 season.

“It (last season) was enjoyable, you try and repeat it hopefully and go a step further. The main thing for me is to keep enjoying it.”

The Grand Slam winner with Ireland said putting away his trophies and medals helped him re-set for the season ahead.

“My wife actually killed me. The trophies and the medals are locked away. I don't even keep them out to look at them.

“I put them away and maybe look at them when I retire, keep my focusing now on getting better. I enjoyed last year, but once I got to the beach it was about being a father and about relaxing and living a normal life.

“I have set my goals out for this year, but I won't be pondering about that season."

Meanwhile, Limerick’s three All-Ireland League Division 1A sides are in Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup quarter-final action this weekend.

The quarter-final ties include the glamour Limerick derby meeting of Garryowen and Young Munster at Dooradoyle this Friday night, 7.30pm.

All-Ireland League Division 1A newcomers Shannon are in Munster Senior Cup quarter-final action on Saturday when Tom Hayes’ side travel to Cork to take on Sunday’s Well, 2.30pm.

Elsewhere, it’s Cork Con v UCC and Cashel v Highfield.