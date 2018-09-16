Just three Limerick clubs remain in Munster Senior Cup

JUST three Limerick sides remain in contention in this season’s Munster Senior Cup as the remaining local Division 2 All-Ireland League sides exited the competition this weekend.

The quarter final line up for the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup was completed after the three remaining outstanding games were decided.

In next weekend’s quarter-finals, Garryowen will host Young Munster at Dooradoyle, while Shannon travel to Cork to face Sunday’s Well.

There was a thriller at Rosbrien in the second round of the Munster Senior Cup on Saturday where Old Crescent were edged out 24-29 to Highfield with an injury time try.

Highfield dominated the opening half and led 17-3 at half time with tries from Ben Murphy, Cathal Gallagher and Paul Buckley. Shane O’Riordan converted one, while Ronan McKenna replied with a penalty for Old Crescent.

Crescent came storming back in the third quarter and tries from Kevin Doyle and Cathal Monahan, both converted by Jack Broderick, brought the sides level.

Ben Murphy put Highfield back in front with an unconverted try but a try by Cian Reale, converted by Broderick, edged the Limerick side ahead 24-22 with seventeen minutes remaining.

Highfield struck the decisive blow late on however with a try by Eddie Earle in added time and O’Riordan converted.

Meanwhile, Bruff bowed out of the competition at the hands of Sundays Well when going down 26-15 to Sunday’s Well at Musgrave Park.

Bruff scored three tries through Liam Treacy, Taylor Jones and Tony Cahill. Peter O’Brien, Ross O’Mahony, Josh Featherstone and Conor O’Brien scored tries for the ‘Well and Michael Boland added three conversions.

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup ¼ finals:

Cashel v Highfield,

Cork Constitution v U.C.C.,

Garryowen v Young Munster,

Sunday’s Well v Shannon