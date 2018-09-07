IF you are the parent of sports-playing children, have you ever taken a step back from the white lines while they are playing a game and just listen to the incredible din around you?

The shouts, the screams, the roars, the never-ending set of instructions, to eight, nine, 10, and 11 year-olds and up.

Have to put my hand up here and say I have been guilty of it myself and find it extremely hard to break the habit, even when watching a team I am not directly involved in coaching.

But what impact does the constant litany of instructions have on the young players on the pitch? Some, I’m sure, the confident ones, can block them out, ignore the instruction.

After all, they ignore instructions at home in any case! They carry on regardless.

However, for the player who may lack that confidence, may be shy, a bit unsure, not as talented at sport, it must feel similar to being a rabbit caught in the headlights.

Should I pass the ball, should I take it on myself, who should I pass to, decisions, decisions?

The ‘Silent Sideline’ initiative has been used in several codes to get supporters and coaches to desist from shouting at players, referees or other coaches during games.

Supporters are allowed to clap and to congratulate positive behaviour but the adults are restricted from coaching their players from the sideline.

With the sidelines quiet, players have the chance to concentrate, make their own split-second decisions, and learn from them.

Why not give it s try this weekend and encourage other parents to do the same? Listen to the difference.