Limerick players help Munster U19s off to flyer in interpros

MUNSTER U-19s made a flying start to their interprovincial campaign when easing past Ulster 34-22 in their opening fixture at Cork IT on Saturday last.

Munster U19s will look to build on that impressive win when facing Leinster at Energia Park this Saturday, September 8, 3pm.

In their final interprovincial fixture Munster will host Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 15 at 1pm.

Old Crescent RFCs Timmy Duggan opened the scoring for Munster on 16 minutes with a fine try.

A penalty try, awarded after Garryowen FC and Glenstal Abbey winger Ronan Quinn was tackled in the air helped Munster in a 12-8 half-time lead.

Munster took control of the game after the restart with tries from prop Ciaran Ryan, number 8 Alex Kendellen and a superb breakaway interception from winger Ronan Quinn.

Ben Daly then added two conversions and Newcastle West’s Charlie O’Doherty soon after added a penalty as Munster sealed victory despite a late rally from their Ulster opponents.

MUNSTER U19: Andrew Hogan (Mullingar RFC/Glenstal Abbey); Timmy Duggan (Old Crescent RFC), Louis Bruce (Presentation Brothers College), Tommy Downes (Mallow RFC/Christian Brothers College), Ronan Quinn (Garryowen FC/Glenstal Abbey); Ben Daly (Waterpark RFC), Charlie O’Doherty (Newcastle West RFC); Ciaran Ryan (Kilfeacle & District RFC/Rockwell College), Scott Buckley (Kinsale RFC/Christian Brothers College), Darragh Fitzgerald (Rugbaí Corca Dhuibhne RFC), Eoin O’Connor (Waterpark RFC), Eoin Quilter (Presentation Brothers College), Cian Hurley (Christian Brothers College) (Capt), Evan Murphy (Nenagh Ormand RFC), Alex Kendellen (Cork Constitution FC/PBC). Replacements: Aaron Hennessy (Ennis RFC), Padraig McCarthy (Bantry Bay RFC), Shane O’Driscoll (Midleton RFC), Mark Stafford (Midleton RFC), Kevin O’Connor (Cashel RFC), Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC), Harry Benner (Tralee RFC/Glenstal Abbey), Jack Hunt (Rockwell College).