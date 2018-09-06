Thursday and Saturday racing continues in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

WHILE there is still Limerick interest in the Boylesports Irish Derby, back locally racing continued on Thursday and Saturday nights in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Thursday’s card opened with an A2 Bitch 525, which was won by Kathleen's Patch for Nicholas Colton of Newport. The Barbara Rees Jones trained winner had two and a half lengths to spare in 29.30. Beaten into second place was Askeaton’s Michael O’Connell with Hazelhill Tess.

Miles Girl won an A6 525 for Myles Cummins of Newmarket on Fergus in 29.58. A length back in second was Lurriga Silver for James Roche of Askeaton.

Bruff’s Patrick Condon won with Lough Gur Let in an A4 525. The winning time was 29.06 with four lengths to spare. Second was Gleesons Rocket for Cathal Gleeson of Nenagh.

Thomas Quaid of Feohanagh had Balliniska Amy as a sprint winner – the S6 350 won in 19.45. Second, three quarters of a lengths back, was Torpeys Gold for Tristan Stokes of Monard.

Newcastle West’s Fiacha MacDomhnaill had Brother Barnes as an A7 525 winner in 29.82. Three quarters of a length back in second was Carrigmore Puma for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey.

Joan Cregan of Glin won with Bettyville Ivy in a S5 350. The winner was two lengths clear on the line in 19.20. Second was Yankee On for Askeaton’s MJ Kehoe and Patrick Moroney.

Athea’s Michael Shane won an A5 525 with Knockbawn Sparta. The winning time was 29.88 – two lengths clear on the line. Second was Sugan Ket for Kilrush’s Mark and Anthony Cusack.

There was an A4 525 win for Ballinulty Loveu for Michael O’Brien. The winner was half a length clear in a time of 29.64. Second was Orlando Robbie for Susan Hayes of Oola.

Hayes did have a winner in an A2 525. Her Orlando Breeze had half a length to spare in 29.11. Beaten into second was Milesian Wave for Patrick Conlon of Kilrush.

Another Oola winner was Thomas Cummins. The John Nash trained Looney Tunes won in 18.91 and by three lengths. Second was Tally Ho Sally for the Rathkeale based Walls of Tally Ho syndicate.

Askeaton’s Jamie and Lucy Roche won with Cheer For Me in an A3 525.

The winner’s time was 28.94. Four lengths back in second was Portdrine Lord for Liam Carroll of Cratloe.

There was a 12 racecard last Saturday.

First up was an A7 525, which was won in 29.19 by Snuggie Bonnie for Breda Casey of Newmarket on Fergus. Four lengths back in second was Clonregan Clone for Padraig McKenna of Ballingarry.

Another Newmarket on Fergus winner was Myles Cummins with Black Benny. The N1 525 winner had a time of 29.46. Second was another Clare owner Mike McMamara of Tulla with Firestorm Swift.

Abbeyfeale’s Patrick Ahern won with Tullig Pearl in a novice 525. The winner’s time was 29.35. Over 11 lengths back in second was Day Time Sam for Rory Moloney of O’Callaghans Mills.

There was a novice win for Outdoor Bullet for Michael Hennessy of Birr. The winner’s time was 29.39. Second was Killacolla Zebo for the Fitzgerald’s of Glin.

Astro Jet was a sprint winner for trainer Stephen Murray and the Feakle based Banner Kids syndicate. In 18.99 the winner was three quarters of a length clear on the line. Second was Lissycasey Jayne for Jayne Donlon of Listowel.

Another Co Clare winner was Thomas Flanagan of Ennistymon. His Trembling Jetski won an A6 525 in 28.93. Six lengths back in second was Saint Big Sam for Kilmalock’s Paul Cranley.

Michael O’Brien had a second winner of the week when Black Monday won a sprint in 18.94. Back in second was Bruree’s David Carroll with Tyrap Cayman.

Paul Cranley did get a winner when Saint Sebastian won an A5 525. The winner had three lengths to spare in 29.11. Second was Greenisle Apollo for Sean Mulcahy of Nenagh.

There was an A4 525 win for Quilty Maestro. The James Burke (Ennis) owned runner had two and a half lengths to spare in 29.28. Second was Brendan Moore of Ballylanders with Comogue Sparky.

Lissycasey Dot won an A3 525 in 28.98 for Listowel’s Jayne Donlon. The winner had five and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Liam Carroll of Cratloe with Portdrine Power.

Newcastle West’s Michael Walsh won the A1 525 on the card. His Dunquin Jet won in 28.97. A length and a half back in second was Knockbawn Rankin for Diane and Philip Mahon of Athea and trainer Michael Shine.

The final race of the night was an Open 525. This was won in 28.67 and by six and a half lengths by Nice Mystery for Austin Whelan of Doolin. The Pat Buckley trainer winner beat Inislosky Cyan into second for William Casey of O’Briens Bridge.