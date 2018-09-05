Limerick clubs learn FAI Junior Cup second round opponents

THE draw for the Limerick clubs competing in the Second Round of the 2018-19 FAI New Balance Junior Cup has taken place.

Last season's beaten finalists Pike Rovers have been drawn against Caledonians in the Second Round of the prestigious competition

Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Sunday, September 30.

Second Round draw for Limerick District Management Committee sides in the 2018-19 FAI New Balance Junior Cup

Mungret Regional FC v Carew Park FC; Moyross Utd v Charleville FC; Aisling Annacotty FC v Athunkard Villa FC; Northside Legacy FC v Newport Town FC; Holycross FC v The Brazucas FC; Cappamore Celtic v Knockainey FC; Regional Utd v Janesboro FC; Dromore Celtic v Granville Rangers FC; Caherconlish FC v Parkville FC; Hyde Rangers FC v Pallas Utd; Kennedy Park FC v Prospect Priory; FC Murroe FC v Glenview Rovers; Kilfrush Crusaders FC v Caherdavin Celtic; Nenagh FC v Southend Utd; Caledonians FC v Pike Rovers FC; Summerville Rovers v Coonagh Utd; Castle Rovers v Ballynanty Rovers; Wembley Rovers v Corbally Utd; Kilmallock Utd v Star Rovers; Fairview Rangers v Meanus FC; Hill Celtic v Geraldines FC; Lisnagry FC v Patrickswell FC; Weston Villa FC v Shelboune FC

Bye to Round 3 Abbey Rovers FC

2018/2019 FAI New Balance Junior Cup Second Round Draw for Desmond League/Kerry League/Clare League

Tralee Celtic v Lifford Celtic

C G Killarney v Listowel Celtic

Carrig Celtic v Breska Rovers

Ballysteen FC v Ennis Town FC

Castleisland FC v Fenit Samphires FC

Rathkeale FC v Shannonside FC

Bridge Utd v Shannon Olympic

Tulla Utd v Turnpike Rovers

Strand Road FC v Mitchells Ave FC

Classic FC v Dingle Bay Rovers

Mastergeeha FC v Moher Celtic

Grannagh Utd v Newcastle West Town

Newmarket Celtic v Broadford Utd

Kildysart Celtic v Tralee Dynamoes

Glin Rovers v Sporting Ennistymon

Killarney Celtic v Killarney Ath.

Killorglin AFC v Bunratty Cratloe FC

Rineanna Rovers v Shannon Town

St. Brendans Park v Shountrade FC

AK Utd v Avenue Utd

Bye to Round 3

Killeaney/Bally Rovers

Abbeyfeale Utd

Shannon Hibs

Ballingarry FC