Limerick clubs learn FAI Junior Cup second round opponents
The Junior Cup prior to the 2017/2018 FAI New Balance Junior Cup final at the Aviva Stadium
THE draw for the Limerick clubs competing in the Second Round of the 2018-19 FAI New Balance Junior Cup has taken place.
Last season's beaten finalists Pike Rovers have been drawn against Caledonians in the Second Round of the prestigious competition
Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Sunday, September 30.
Second Round draw for Limerick District Management Committee sides in the 2018-19 FAI New Balance Junior Cup
Mungret Regional FC v Carew Park FC; Moyross Utd v Charleville FC; Aisling Annacotty FC v Athunkard Villa FC; Northside Legacy FC v Newport Town FC; Holycross FC v The Brazucas FC; Cappamore Celtic v Knockainey FC; Regional Utd v Janesboro FC; Dromore Celtic v Granville Rangers FC; Caherconlish FC v Parkville FC; Hyde Rangers FC v Pallas Utd; Kennedy Park FC v Prospect Priory; FC Murroe FC v Glenview Rovers; Kilfrush Crusaders FC v Caherdavin Celtic; Nenagh FC v Southend Utd; Caledonians FC v Pike Rovers FC; Summerville Rovers v Coonagh Utd; Castle Rovers v Ballynanty Rovers; Wembley Rovers v Corbally Utd; Kilmallock Utd v Star Rovers; Fairview Rangers v Meanus FC; Hill Celtic v Geraldines FC; Lisnagry FC v Patrickswell FC; Weston Villa FC v Shelboune FC
Bye to Round 3 Abbey Rovers FC
2018/2019 FAI New Balance Junior Cup Second Round Draw for Desmond League/Kerry League/Clare League
Tralee Celtic v Lifford Celtic
C G Killarney v Listowel Celtic
Carrig Celtic v Breska Rovers
Ballysteen FC v Ennis Town FC
Castleisland FC v Fenit Samphires FC
Rathkeale FC v Shannonside FC
Bridge Utd v Shannon Olympic
Tulla Utd v Turnpike Rovers
Strand Road FC v Mitchells Ave FC
Classic FC v Dingle Bay Rovers
Mastergeeha FC v Moher Celtic
Grannagh Utd v Newcastle West Town
Newmarket Celtic v Broadford Utd
Kildysart Celtic v Tralee Dynamoes
Glin Rovers v Sporting Ennistymon
Killarney Celtic v Killarney Ath.
Killorglin AFC v Bunratty Cratloe FC
Rineanna Rovers v Shannon Town
St. Brendans Park v Shountrade FC
AK Utd v Avenue Utd
Bye to Round 3
Killeaney/Bally Rovers
Abbeyfeale Utd
Shannon Hibs
Ballingarry FC
