Limerick's Paudie O'Connor notches first English goal for Blackpool

LIMERICK’S Paudie O’Connor scored his first goal in English football on Tuesday night in Blackpool’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Macclesfield Town.

O’Connor’s 94th minute headed goal capped a memorable comeback for Sky Bet League 1 side Blackpool in the Checkatrade Trophy fixture.

Twenty one-year-old Ballybrown defender Paudie O’Connor Blackpool on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United during the summer.

The young centre-back made his first-team debut for Leeds against Sunderland in April 2018 and penned a new contract at Elland Road prior to linking up with Blackpool.

O’Connor’s deal at Leeds will run until the summer of 2020 and the club holds an option to extend this by a further 12 months.

Further Championship appearances for the Limerickman came against Preston North End, Aston Villa and Barnsley towards the end of last season.

O’Connor featured 39 times for Limerick FC in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Divisions prior to his switch to Leeds.

Starting out for local side Kilcornan, O’Connor also appeared for Breska Rovers and Regional United before being picked up for Limerick’s U19s and moving on to the club’s senior side.

Blackpool have taken seven points from their opening six Sky Bet League 1 fixtures to sit in 11th place in the table.