Limerick fixtures revealed for 2019 Allianz hurling and football leagues
THE provisional fixtures have been revealed for the 2019 Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues.
Next season will see the Limerick hurlers back in the top flight of the league for the first time since 2010.
However, the fixtures have not been kind to John Kiely's All Ireland champions with just two homes games out of five group games.
Limerick will be on their travels to Wexford, Kilkenny and Clare with home games in Division 1A against Tipperary and Cork.
Limerick were last in Wexford for the opening game of the 2017 Division 1B league when Davy Fitzgerald's team were winners.
Limerick were last in Kilkenny for a league game in 2009 when current panelists Paul Browne, Graeme Mulcahy, Seamus Hickey and Tom Condon were involved.
The provisional fixtures, revealed this Wednesday by the Irish Independent, show that the Limerick footballers once again play in Division Four and they will have seven games, four at home.
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE
Sunday January 27 - Wexford v Limerick in Innovate Wexford Park
Saturday February 2 - Limerick v Tipperary in Gaelic Grounds
Sunday February 17 - Kilkenny v Limerick in Nowlan Park
February 23/24 - Limerick v Cork in Gaelic Grounds
March 3 - Clare v Limerick in Cusack Park
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Sunday January 27 - London v Limerick in Ruislip
Sunday February 3 - Limerick v Waterford in Limerick
Sunday February 10 - Wicklow v Limerick in Aughrim
February 23/24 - Limerick v Leitrim in Limerick
Sunday March 3 - Limerick v Derry in Limerick
Saturday March 16 - Wexford v Limerick in Innovate Wexford Park
Sunday March 24 - Limerick v Antrim in Limerick
