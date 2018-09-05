Limerick fixtures revealed for 2019 Allianz hurling and football leagues

THE provisional fixtures have been revealed for the 2019 Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues.

Next season will see the Limerick hurlers back in the top flight of the league for the first time since 2010.

However, the fixtures have not been kind to John Kiely's All Ireland champions with just two homes games out of five group games.

Limerick will be on their travels to Wexford, Kilkenny and Clare with home games in Division 1A against Tipperary and Cork.

Limerick were last in Wexford for the opening game of the 2017 Division 1B league when Davy Fitzgerald's team were winners.

Limerick were last in Kilkenny for a league game in 2009 when current panelists Paul Browne, Graeme Mulcahy, Seamus Hickey and Tom Condon were involved.

The provisional fixtures, revealed this Wednesday by the Irish Independent, show that the Limerick footballers once again play in Division Four and they will have seven games, four at home.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE

Sunday January 27 - Wexford v Limerick in Innovate Wexford Park

Saturday February 2 - Limerick v Tipperary in Gaelic Grounds

Sunday February 17 - Kilkenny v Limerick in Nowlan Park

February 23/24 - Limerick v Cork in Gaelic Grounds

March 3 - Clare v Limerick in Cusack Park

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Sunday January 27 - London v Limerick in Ruislip

Sunday February 3 - Limerick v Waterford in Limerick

Sunday February 10 - Wicklow v Limerick in Aughrim

February 23/24 - Limerick v Leitrim in Limerick

Sunday March 3 - Limerick v Derry in Limerick

Saturday March 16 - Wexford v Limerick in Innovate Wexford Park

Sunday March 24 - Limerick v Antrim in Limerick