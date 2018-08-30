Betting: Nadal good bet to claim 18th Grand Slam title in US Open

THE 2018 edition of the US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year continues in New York until Sunday, September 9.

This year’s tournament marks the 50th anniversary of when the US Open first allowed professional players to participate in America’s Grand Slam.

In relation to seeding, for the first time since 2010, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer sit atop the men’s side. Novak Djokovic was seeded sixth and comes into this tournament in form. Juan Martin del Potro is third, Zverev is fourth and Kevin Anderson rounds out the top five.

Nadal is the current number one men’s player in the world and just won at the Toronto Masters where he got his last preparation work in prior to the US Open. On the season, Nadal has also won the French Open, Rome Masters, Barcelona, and Monte Carlo Masters.

He made it to the semi-finals of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Nadal is the reigning U.S. Open champ and is the one man who has the ability to take down pre-tournament favourite Djokovic this year.

Spaniard Nadal, at odds of 5/2, represents decent value to lift the title in New York on Sunday week.